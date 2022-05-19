Bengaluru(Karnataka): Heavy rains have disrupted normal life in Bengaluru for the past few days. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in seven districts of Karnataka. Red Alert has been announced for seven districts and Orange Alert has been announced in four districts besides Yellow Alert in 12 districts.

Red Alert Districts: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga.

Orange Alert Districts: Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Mysore, Ramanagar.

Yellow Alert Districts: Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Bellary, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru rural, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar, Tumakuru.

Dakshina Kannada, Mysore, and Shivamogga districts have announced a holiday today in the wake of heavy rainfall. Holidays for all schools and high schools have been announced by district administrations.

Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday and caused water-logging in many parts of the city. The Metro on Green Line at Mantri Mall Station had to be stopped due to power failure caused by the thunderstorms before services were restored.

The showers have caused a flood-like situation in several parts of the city, causing traffic jams in many areas. According to the IMD, coastal and southern Karnataka will likely experience heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning due to the southwest monsoon advancing into the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is said to inspect the area that was damaged by heavy rains in the vicinity of the huge Bengaluru metropolitan area today. CM also visited some areas yesterday. He had also announced a compensation of Rs. 25,000 for each rain-affected home.