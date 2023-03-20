Belagavi (Karnataka): Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi will visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Monday to attend the 'Yuvakranti Samavesha' in Belagavi, the party said. The youth rally will kick start Congress's campaign for the upcoming assembly election in the southern state. In view of the Assembly elections due by May, the former Congress president will participate in the event at Belagavi in northern Karnataka, a party release said on Sunday.

As per his itinerary, Gandhi will arrive at Belagavi airport around 11 am and he will fly back to Delhi after the programme. The Wayanad MP will also hold a meeting with Congress leaders during the 'Yuvakranti Samavesha' in Belagavi, which is scheduled on Monday afternoon. Besides, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar will participate in the 'Yuvakranti Samavesha' in Belagavi.

The Congress leader will then travel to Kunigal on Tuesday where he will attend 'Praja Dhwani' event. The Congress has announced three poll 'guarantees' -- 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi) and 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya).

It is pertinent to mention here that Rahul Gandhi is embroiled in a controversy after police raided his Delhi residence over his statement that he had met sexual assault victims during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in winter. Rahul on Sunday submitted a preliminary reply to Delhi Police in connection with the notice served to him over the matter.