Banglore (Karnataka): Even after his death, late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar keeps inspiring his fans. Following the footsteps of his father, Kannada superstar Dr Rajkumar, as Puneeth donated his eyes, Narayana Nethralaya Eye Hospital in Bangalore witnessed rather unusual scenes where hundreds of his fans gathered to donate their eyes after their death.

A total of four people successfully received the eye transplant, using modern technology.

Among the fans were many people who queued up in the line directly after paying tributes to the actor at his memorial.

Earlier, only three to four people would turn up for the eye donation but after Puneeth's death, more than 200 people have registered for the eye donation. To date, eye surgeries have been performed on 30 people and the hospital is also getting calls from the families of the deceased for the eye donation once they die.

Similar scenes were witnessed following the death of Dr Rajkumar and when his eyes were donated.

Puneeth was the fifth and youngest child of legendary Kannada cinema actor Dr Rajkumar. Forty six -year-old Puneeth suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym. Immediately he was shifted to Vikram Hospital, but the efforts of doctors to revive him went in vain and he succumbed to cardiac arrest.

READ: Watch: Deceased Puneeth's workout video goes viral