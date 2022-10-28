Bengaluru (Karnataka): Actor Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project 'Gandhada Gudi' was released on October 28. This movie gives a bittersweet feeling to the fans because seeing Puneeth Rajkumar aka Appu on the screen reminds them how fragile life can get. A huge number of fans lined up in front of the theatres early this morning and bought tickets to see Appu. The movie was running house full in across Karnataka.

This documentary has been released in more than 225 theatres in the state. The premiere shows were planned in many places on Thursday. Rajkumar takes the audience through dense forests and rivers to explore Karnataka. Not only the fans, but also many celebrities are getting emotional after watching this documentary. Cutouts of Appu were put in front of theatres and fans were seen performing 'Abhishekam' to the cutouts of the late star.

Amoghavarsha has directed the documentary 'Gandhada Gudi'. It is produced by Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK productions. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced tax exemption for ‘Gandhada Gudi’. It may be recalled that Puneeth Rajkumar died of cardiac arrest in 2021 at the age of 46.