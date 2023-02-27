Bengaluru (Karnataka): A second-year Pre-University Course (class XII) student died by suicide on Sunday night. Police said the minor girl plunged to her death from the 10th floor of an apartment which falls under the jurisdiction of Highgrounds police station limits.

Police said the deceased girl was identified as a resident of Sanjay Nagar. She leaped off from the 10th floor of HP Apartments in Chalukya Circle and fell on a parked car, the police said. Police said the deceased was a student of second-year PUC. Her father is a software engineer and her mother is a housewife.

Police said the deceased girl first tried to enter another building but she was denied entry there. She then got into HP apartments to take the drastic step. The loud thud alerted the security and others in the building who found her lying dead in a pool of blood and alerted the cops.

The body was moved to a government hospital for post-mortem examination and will be handed over to the family on Monday. A case has been registered in this regard at High Grounds Police Station. The police are investigating the matter to ascertain the exact reason for her death.

In a similar incident on Jan. 9, 2023, an IIT Guwahati student was found dead in his hostel room. A native of Nagpur, the deceased, identified as Hrithik Bhavani was a B.Tech final-year student. Police have registered a case and have launched a probe into the incident.

Suicide is not solution- If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.