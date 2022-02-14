Bengaluru: Congress legislators in Karnataka wore black bands on Monday during the Governor's address to the joint sitting of the state legislature, in protest against the Hijab ban and the rejection of social reformer Narayana Guru's tableau during the Republic Day parade at New Delhi. Congress leaders accused the BJP-led state government of playing a role in both the cases.

Congress also demanded immediate action against Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa for his recent claim that 'Bhagwa Dhwaj' (saffron flag) may become the national flag in the future. Accusing the state government of sending students to schools with saffron shawls, leader of opposition Siddaramaiah said.

"We are protesting by wearing a black band because the hijab issue is their (BJP government) creation, they are the one's who sent students (to colleges) with saffron shawls. We are not claiming it, they have admitted it, Eshwarappa (minister) has admitted."

Speaking to reporters here, the former chief minister said that the black band is also in protest against the rejection of Narayana Guru's tableau in the Republic Day parade. Demanding action and a criminal case against Eshwarappa for his statement that the saffron flag may fly at the Red Fort in the place of the national flag, Siddaramaiah said that patriots don't say such things.

The 10-day joint session of the Karnataka Legislature, which will go on till February 25, began with Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot addressing the joint sitting of members of both Legislative Assembly and the Council on the first day.

State Congress President D K Shivakumar too hit out at the ruling BJP on the hijab controversy, accusing it of using students for the sake of politics. Additionally, he requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Governor to dismiss Eshwarappa from the state cabinet and book a sedition case against him.