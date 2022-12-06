Belagavi: Activists of several pro-Kannada organisations on Tuesday staged protests and pelted stones at a lorry with a Maharashtra number plate in the border district of Belagavi. The lorry was coming from Pune and proceeding towards Bengaluru. The window panes and the front glass of the lorry were shattered and destroyed due to the stone pelting.

Despite barring the entry of Maharashtra ministers and cancellation of visits by ministers themselves, pro-Kannada organisations were protesting against the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) in the district. They are raising slogans against Maharashtra even in the midst of police vigilance. They vented their ire by pelting stones and smearing paint on a Maharashtra-registered lorry. They stood on the lorry and displayed the Kannada flag.

The police stopped thousands of pro-Kannada activists heading towards Belagavi from different parts of the state, which led to a clash between the police and the pro-Kannada activists. As the protest became serious, the police had to detain hundreds of activists, including Karave State president Narayan Gowda.