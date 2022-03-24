Chitradurga: Four people of a family, including two children, were killed on the spot in a road accident on Wednesday night when the bike they were traveling in collided with a private bus coming from the opposite direction at Holalkere police station limits in Karnataka's Chitradurga.

The deceased have been identified as Nagaraj (43) and his Wife Shailaja (38), Santhosh (13), and Veeresh (15), all residents of B. Durga village of Channagiri taluk in Davanagere district. The accident occurred when Nagaraj's family was returning after meeting a relative in nearby Hebbalagere village. A private bus collided with the bike while trying to overtake it, according to police officials.

The accident occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver, police said. A case has been registered in Holalkere Police station and an investigation is going on.