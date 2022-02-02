Bengaluru: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's close aide V. K. Sasikala is in trouble again. Anti-Corruption Bureau has filed chargesheet against her and prison officials of the Karnataka jail for illegally providing preferential treatment for Sasikala, while she was lodged in Bengaluru's central prison.

When Sasikala was serving sentence in the illegal assets case at the jail in Parappana Agfrahara, the jailer and prison officer allegedly took a bribe from Ilavarasi, Sasikala's sister-in-law to provide special, to give preferential treatment to the inmate.

The move comes after Karnataka government granted permission to prosecute the accused persons under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.