Bengaluru: A 27-year-old bike rider has become yet another victim of Bengaluru's potholes. Ashwin was wounded on Sunday night after he hit a roadblock (pothole) in Yalahanka Traffic Police Station limits and fell down. He sustained serious injuries and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. However, on Monday, he succumbed to his injuries.

The pothole that caused the accident was dug by Water Board. Ashwin was wounded after he hit the pothole at the Muneshwara layout of M.S. Palya. After his death, his friends protested at the spot of the accident and claimed that BBMP and negligence of the water board were responsible for his death.

Ashwin was from Haveri and worked in a private company in Bangalore. He was the only son of his parents. An FIR has been lodged at the Yelahanka Traffic Police Station. Ashwin's parents have filed a complaint against BBMP and BWSSB. Police say that Ashwin was riding without a helmet. The investigation is underway and this information is part of the FIR. Report on whether he was inebriated is yet to come, another FIR will be lodged based on that, said North Zone Traffic DCP Savita.

Commenting on the unfortunate death of the young man, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that it could have been prevented. Water Board's mistake led to the youngster's death, he said. He added that "Strict action will be taken against the guilty. A criminal case will be filed against the Water Board. This incident happens because of digging the road without informing the BBMP. Five cases have been already filed against other organizations including the Water Board and BESCOM."

