Bengaluru: Popular Kannada Radio Jockey Rachana has died of a massive heart attack at the age of 39. It is learned that Rachana suffered chest pains while at her JP Nagara flat in Bengaluru and she passed away while she was being taken to the hospital.

According to her friends, she had stayed aloof for a while and was allegedly dealing with some mental health issues. Her parents live in Chamarajapet in the city.

Rachana's career as a Radio Jockey started with Radio Mirchi. She went on to work for Radio City, and stayed with it for several years. However, she had quit her job a few years ago.

Her body is being shifted to Chamarajapet for last rites.