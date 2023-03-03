Bengaluru (Karnataka): A day after his son Prashanth was arrested by the Lokayuktha in a corruption case, BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa resigned from the chairman post of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) on Friday. The BJP MLA came under severe pressure in the poll-bound State after his son was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh yesterday.

The MLA had sent his resignation papers to the Chief Minister's Office and claimed that the corruption allegations were part of a conspiracy against his family. The MLA's reaction came after the Lokayuktha police had carried out raids at the MLA's residence and recovered over Rs. 6.10 Cr. Another Rs. 1.7 Cr was seized during the raids conducted at his son Prashanth's office.

The ruling BJP MLA's resignation from an important post sent political tremors in the State even as Chief Minsiter Basavaraj Bommai asserted that an independent probe would be conducted into the corruption money seized during the raids on the MLA and his family members' property. Refuting the allegations being levelled by the opposition, CM Bommai said that the credit would go to the BJP government for giving the necessary teeth to the Lokayuktha to function in a transparent manner.

Virupakshappa has submitted his resignation on the instructions of the CM and has sent his resignation letter to the CM's office through his close friends. "I have no connection with yesterday's Lokayukta attack. This is a conspiracy against my family. However, because of the accusations against me, I am resigning from the post of president of KSDL taking moral responsibility," said Virupakshappa Madal.

Prashant Maadal, son of Virupakshappa, was caught by the Lokayukta officials in his office on Crescent Road yesterday while receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh from a tender aspirant for supplying chemicals to a detergent factory in Karnataka.

The case of Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son who received a bribe is under investigation. Home Minister Araga Gyanendra said that he came to know about the Lokayukta raids through the media and that four to five people have been arrested in this case. Details would be known about this after the inquiry, he added.