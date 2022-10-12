Mangaluru: A woman police sub-inspector of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) attempted to end her life by shooting herself at the port trust's main gate on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred between 6 am and 6:15 am. She has reportedly suffered bleeding injuries.

The injured inspector is identified as Jyothi Bhai (33), who hails from Bharatpur in Rajasthan. She has been shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru city, they said. Bhai is stated to have taken the extreme step following a family dispute. She is the wife of Ombeer Singh Parmar, who is working as an assistant commandant in the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), police said.

