Kalaburagi (Karnataka): The police shot at a miscreant to overpower him as he was creating a ruckus with a knife and threatened to attack the public in a crowded area of the city on Sunday. After being shot, first he was rushed to James Hospital, and later he was admitted to Basaveshwar Hospital for further treatment. The incident happened around 9 pm at the vegetable market in Kalaburagi Nagar's supermarket area where the accused Abdul Zafar was spotted roaming around with a knife in his hand. He was brandishing it at people and threatening them to kill. Someone from the public alerted the police about the incident.

Following this, police reached the spot and asked Zafar to surrender, but instead of surrendering challenged the police and also tried to attack them. In response, sub-inspector Waheed Kotwal opened fire aiming at his leg which made him collapse immediately, meanwhile, other policemen charged him with lathis and overpowered him, and snatched his Knife.

Later, Commissioner of Police Chetan R, DCP Addur Srinivasulu, and ACP Deepan visited the spot and conducted an inspection of the crime scene, and gave necessary directions to the police. A case has been registered at Chowk Police Station regarding the incident and police are trying to get details about the background of Zafar.

Commissioner of Police Chetan R said, “On Sunday evening, one Jafar came with a knife to a supermarket area of Kalaburagi and started harassing the public. The police team reached the spot and told him to surrender, but he started attacking the police. So, the police had to fire two rounds. He was arrested and, we are interrogating him to know why he used arms and harassed the public in a busy street.” The entire episode was recorded on the CCTV camera.