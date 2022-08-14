Bellary(Karnataka): A person who hoisted the flag on his house in the Ganesha Colony of the city by writing Jesus in words on the national flag has been arrested on Sunday morning. A suo moto case has been registered in the Gandhinagar police station regarding the incident.

A flag has been hoisted on the house of Raghu in the Ganesh Colony of the city. However, in the middle of the flag, near the Ashoka Chakra, the name of Jesus was written. This triggered a controversy of sorts.

After the activists of pro-Hindu organizations gathered in front of the house where the flag was hoisted. Gandhinagar Inspector Siddarameshwara Gadad arrested the accused immediately and the words of Jesus on the flag were erased. However, the owner of the house said, "We didn't do that. Our son had written over it," they said. Nonetheless, the situation was brought under control by the police before it went out of hand.

