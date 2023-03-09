Bengaluru: In a bizarre incident, a newlywed 26-year-old man fled leaving his 22-year-old wife stranded in a traffic jam on the outskirts of Mahadevapura. The man ran away just one day after his marriage. The police launched a probe on March 5 after his family lodged a complaint and the family claimed that he was under stress as his former girlfriend allegedly threatened to go public with videos and photographs of their private moments.

The day after their wedding, while the couple was returning from a church visit and their vehicle was stranded in a traffic snarl near Pai Layout for about 10 minutes. The groom, George, who was in the front seat, opened the door and ran away. His wife, shocked, also alighted from the car and tried to chase him, but she couldn't able to get hold of him.

The couple entered into wedlock in February and soon after the wedding on February 15, he confessed to her newlywed wife about being blackmailed by his former girlfriend. His wife then assured him, saying that both she and her parents will support him, but despite their assurance, he ran away.

George was assisting a manpower agency in Karnataka and Goa, and he had an affair with the wife of a coworker driver in Goa. The woman, a mother of two, also worked for the same company as a clerk. After George's mother found out about the illicit relationship, she arranged his wedding. The family said that they thought this would help his mental state, but he was under continuous pressure from his former girlfriend. The police are still on the lookout for the groom on the run.