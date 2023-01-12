Bengaluru: The Bengaluru City Police on Wednesday night rescued a youth after chasing the kidnapper's car for two kilometers, officials said. Police have arrested one accused while three others fled from the spot, an official said. Police sources said that the incident took place late at night in Bengaluru. Last night, Inspector Manjunath was checking vehicles at the check post of Koramangala 100 feet road.

At around 11.40 pm, a speeding Honda City car hit the barricade. A youth Tauheed, who was in the car and had been apparently kidnapped by the accused in the car shouted and asked the cops at the checkpoint to save him. Realizing that it was a case of kidnapping, Inspector Manjunath chased the accused's car for two km in a police jeep.

The kidnapper's car was finally caught near the Koramangala water tank junction. Three of the four accused in the car escaped but one Gopi was caught by the police and taken into custody. From the subsequent interrogation of Gopi, it transpired that Tauheed was abducted by the kidnappers three day ago and was taken to a secret location in a car late at night on Wednesday.

Based on the location of the abduction, the accused has been handed over to the Bandepalya police. Three days ago Tauheed was kidnapped by the accused in Bandepalya and kept in a secret place. They called the family members of the youth and demanded for Rs 60,000 ransom. They threatened to kill him if they informed the police.

On Wednesday evening, Tauheed's mother gave Rs 35,000 to the accused. Even after giving money, the accused would not let Tauheed go. Therefore, the family reached the Madiwala police station late at night to file a complaint. In the meantime, the Adugodi police came to know of the accused's plan and rescued the young man and handed him over to his parents in Madiwala.