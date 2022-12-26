Mangaluru: Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man near here on Saturday, city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said on Monday. Talking to reporters here, he said two suspected assailants and another accused, who helped them escape after the crime have been arrested, he said. Two of the arrested people are having a criminal history and were habitual offenders, he said.

The Commissioner said the motive behind the murder was under investigation. The accused would be produced before the court and their custody is sought by the police, Kumar said. More arrests were likely. Twelve people, including a woman, were detained and three were arrested, he said. Jaleel was stabbed to death on Saturday. Prohibitory orders have been clamped under Section 144 by the city police in areas of Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor, and Panambur till 6 am on Tuesday following the murder