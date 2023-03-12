Mandya (Karnataka) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Mandya on Sunday ahead of the 2023 Assembly Elections to be held in Karnataka in May this year. Thousands of BJP sympathisers and followers lined up on both sides of the streets and showered heaps of flowers on Modi's convoy. Mandya is one of the crucial constituencies that make or mar the winning prospects of contesting parties in the State.

PM Modi reciprocated the people's gesture by throwing back the colourful petals at those standing on either side of the street during the roadshow. The leaders and activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accorded a rousing reception to the Prime Minister. Cultural programmes and folk dances of the State were organised during the PM's visit.

Modi has arrived in Karnataka to inaugurate and lay the foundation for over Rs. 16,000 Cr worth of mega projects in the poll-bound State. The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is all set for inauguration by Modi today. It cost nearly Rs 8,480 Cr to execute the six-laning of the 118-kilometre Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of the National Highway 275.

The newly developed Expressway between Bengaluru and Mysuru will be inaugurated by Modi on Sunday, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The Karnataka BJP leaders have taken special steps to make Prime Minister's visit today as a memorable event on account of the coming Assembly elections. The saffron brigade is bracing for a battle royale with the rival Congress party in the State.

In entire south India, except Karnataka, all other States are giving a tough time for the two national parties - BJP and Congress - because of the strong regional players. In the coming May elections, the Congress is making a strong bid to wrest Karnataka from the BJP hold.