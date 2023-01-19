Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the home district of All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjuna Kharge in Karnataka today created a stir in the political circles. The state BJP has made all preparations to welcome PM who is coming to the poll-bound state for the second time in a month. Malakhed in Kalaburagi district and Kodekal in Yadgiri district are beautified to welcome Modi.

During his visit, PM Modi will fulfil long cherished dream of 51,000 Tanda and Hatti residents by declaring Bidar Yadgira, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Vijayapur districts of Kalyana Karnataka as new revenue villages. He will give them title deeds (ownership documents). The BJP State leaders have made a big plan to boost their party's electoral fortunes by holding a huge program of Modi in AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge's hometown.

Kalyana Karnataka region has a total of 41 assembly constituencies in which BJP now has 19 MLAs. BJP is making a strategy to win the next election with maximum numbers. The BJP leaders, who have already tried to gain control over the communities by holding the OBC convention in Kalaburagi and the ST convention in Bellary, have now used the rightful weapon to win over the most powerful Banjara community.

Bringing Tanda Hattis under the revenue jurisdiction is seen as the saffron brigade's calculated effort to win the Banjara community. By providing them government facilities and basic amenities, the BJP plans to gain the favor of this community under the guise of granting ownership rights. Also, the BJP strategy is to counter the Congress poll race from the hometown of its AICC chief Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Modi, who will land at Kalaburagi airport by a special flight at 11 am on Thursday, will first go to Kodekal in Yadgiri district to lay the foundation stone for the Narayanpur left bank canal renewal multi-village drinking water project and Chennai-Surat national highway works. Then at 2 pm he will reach Malakheda in Sedam district and distribute the title deeds to 51,000 people where they converted Tandas into revenue villages.

Over 50,000 Lambada women will perform in their traditional dress to welcome Narendra Modi. Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur said that one lakh youth will arrive for the program through bike rally. Along with PM, 18 dignitaries including Governor Thavarchenda Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, Revenue Minister R. Ashok will share the stage.

The main stage has been constructed on 60 acres of land on the outskirts of Malakhed. A German-style tent has been put up. Parking arrangements have been made for vehicles on five sides. Around 3 lakh people are expected to attend. Over 200 counters have been set up for food arrangements. There will be 600 chefs. About 2,500 transport buses have been arranged and 10,000 four wheelers have been deployed.

Distributing rights papers to 51 thousand people simultaneously will become a record. Revenue Minister R. Ashoka has said that there has never been a history of such a record being held at the same time. Guinness record officials have already visited the place where the event will be held and they will issue the Guinness record certificate after the event.

Extensive security has been deployed for Modi's event in Malakheda. State law and order department ADGP Alok Kumar led the PM's deployment, nine senior IPS police officers including ADGP and Kalaburagi IGP Anupam Agrawal, Belagavi IGP Satish Kumar, Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, Bidar SP Kishosh Babu were deployed.