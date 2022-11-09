Bengaluru (Karnataka) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on November 11. The Terminal-2 built at a cost of around Rs 5000 crores. T2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”.

With the inauguration of T2, passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double. It will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers annually. Currently the Airport is handling 2.5 crore passengers annually.