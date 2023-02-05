New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Helicopter Factory in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday. It is a dedicated new greenfield helicopter factory, which will enhance the capacity and ecosystem to build helicopters. In yet another step towards 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation a helicopter factory of the HAL in Tumakuru of Karnataka on February 6, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Monday and will inaugurate India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru. Thereafter, in the afternoon he will inaugurate the HAL helicopter factory at Tumakuru and also lay the foundation stone of various development projects. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the ministry will attend the ceremony. The foundation stone of the facility was laid by the Prime Minister in 2016. Officials said the HAL plans to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the range of three to 15 tonnes, with a total business of more than Rs 4 lakh crore over a period of 20 years.

Also read: PM Modi pays tributes to Sant Ravidas on birth anniversary

The ministry said the facility has been planned with an aim to make it a one-stop solution for all helicopter requirements of the country. "It is India's largest helicopter-manufacturing facility and will initially produce LUHs," it said. The factory will be expanded to manufacture other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Indian Multirole Helicopter (IMRH) as well as for repair and overhaul of LCH, LUH, Civil ALH and IMRH in the future. The factory also has the potential for exporting the Civil LUHs in the future.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Tumakuru Industrial Township. Under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, the development of the industrial township spread across 8,484 acres in three phases in Tumakuru has been taken up as part of the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

He will also lay the foundation stones of two Jal Jeevan Mission projects at Tiptur and Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru. The Tiptur Multi-Village Drinking Water Supply Project will be built at a cost of over Rs 430 crore. The multi-village water supply scheme to 147 habitations of Chikkanayakanahlli taluk will be built at a cost of around Rs 115 crore. The projects will facilitate the provision of clean drinking water for the people of the region. (With Agency inputs)