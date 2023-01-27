Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 14th edition of the Aero India Show, which will be held from February 13-17 at Bengaluru's Yalahanka Air Base. Bengaluru Municipal Corporation Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath informed that all preparations have been made by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

In the wake of the air show, the BBMP has issued an order banning the sale of meat in the Yalahanka zone for a few days from January 30 to February 20 in the Yalahanka zone. Purnima, the joint commissioner of Yalahanka zone, has issued an order that if the Corporation's order is violated, action will be taken under the BBMP Act 2020 and Rule 91 of Indian Aircraft Rules 1937. As per the BBMP officials, the decision was taken keeping in mind that lots of scavenger birds are attracted to the non-veg food littered in public places due to which midair mishaps could occur.

The Chief Commissioner of BBMP held a press conference and said, "Cleanliness during the air show, toilets for the arriving citizens and other basic facilities are being provided by the BBMP. In this case, fishing activities are completely prohibited in the lakes that come under the jurisdiction of Yalahanka. Similarly, the meat shops in this area will be closed,'' he informed.

The BBMP has started all preparations to provide civil facilities at a cost of around Rs 1.40 crore for the Aero India Show. As part of the preparations, the BBMP has invited tenders for the installation of water tankers, temporary toilets, auto-tipper compactors, dustbins and sign boards. The tenders have been announced and the last date for submission of applications is January 31.

Solid waste management, temporary toilets and drinking water facilities, public parking and advance parking are being provided for Aero India at Yalahanka at an estimated cost of Rs 1.40 crore. Aero India is our pride and all preparations are being made for it, he said. Asia's largest airshow, Aero India Airshow, has been running successfully for the past several years. The air show, which is held once in two years, was held in limited numbers last time due to the Covid pandemic. However, this time due to the reduction in Covid cases, necessary preparations are being made at the Yalahanka Air Base to stage Asia's largest air show in a grand manner.