New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural function of 'Invest Karnataka 2022', a global investors' meet being held in Bengaluru, on Wednesday via video conferencing. The Prime Minister's Office said the meet is aimed at attracting prospective investors and setting up development agenda for the next decade.

The three-day programme, being held from November 2-4, will have more than 80 speaker sessions. The speakers include leading industrialists like Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal and Vikram Kirloskar among others, it said. A number of business exhibitions with more than three hundred exhibitors, and the country sessions would run parallel to the event.

The country sessions will be hosted by the partner countries -- France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia. They would be bringing high-level ministerial and industrial delegations from their respective countries, it said. The global scale of the event will give Karnataka an opportunity to showcase its culture to the world as well, it added.