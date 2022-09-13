Vijayanagara (Karnataka): In a ghastly incident, a young man allegedly hanged himself from an electric street lamp pole in Vijayanagara district here even as the onlookers showed zeal to capture the scene on their phone cameras but not tried to go to the rescue of the youth. This incident took place in Hanumanahalli of Hosapete taluk of Vijayanagara district. The young man, who ended his life, was identified as Manjunath (25).

The youth hanged himself from the lamp pole on National Highway 50. The people, who gathered there, were filming instead of trying to save him. The activists on social media vented their outrage against the persons who were eyewitnesses and who made the videos of the dying youth.