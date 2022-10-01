Gadag (Karnataka): “Death closes all: but something ere the end, /Some work of noble note, may yet be done”- this Tennysonian couplet finds a live expression in a couple from a remote village in Karnataka who decided to look beyond the corridors of death and donate their land to 40 poor families in remembrance of their one-year-old son.

Dyamanna Neeralgi and Jyoti Neeralgi of Surangi village in Lakshmeshwar taluk of the district in Karnataka have designed a layout named 'Jeevan' in the village in which, about 40 sites would be built and donated free of cost to the poor and homeless.

“We have two acres of land and we will divide a portion of this land into 40 parts and donate it to the poor and homeless villagers. We need to keep some land for me and my wife,” Dyamanna who is by profession a farmer told Etv Bahrat.

The project ‘Jeevan’ is named after his son who lived only for a year after his birth. According to the couple ‘Jeevan’- their only son was born after eight years of marriage. “He was a healthy child and we were very happy. He was a ray of hope to us. All our expectations and hope circled around him but little did we know that our happiness is short lived,” Dyamanna said.

The little boy died of brain fever on December 21,2019 leaving the couple groping in the dark. “Initially we had five acres of land but we had to sell three acres because we had to bear the treatment cost. Presently we are left with only two acres of land of which – a portion – we have decided to give to the villagers. Our son will remain alive in the happiness and smile,” Dyamanna who proposed to design this unique 40 sites40 sites of 18/30 area in 1 acre of land, said.

According to him 40 poor families of Surangi village will be selected in the presence of seniors of the village and the land will be allotted to them. Apart from this, there is a plan to allocate space for the village women's association, youth council and a temple.

“I am a poor farmer and I don’t have too much money and so I have requested all the villagers to come forward and help the poor homeless families. If we work together we can surely become successful in giving home to some families,” Dyamanna said.

“When fight over a piece of land despite having enough, Neeralgi family is an exceptional example who decided to donate land to the poor people of the village. Dyamanna, who is a graduate, is not very rich but, he has the gift of charity that surpasses the rich people,” Nagaraja Kakhihala, a villager of Surangi said.