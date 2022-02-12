Kolar/Bengaluru: In a tragic yet inspirational incident, a 26-old bride collapsed on stage during her wedding reception and was declared “brain dead” by doctors in the Kolar district of Karnataka on Friday. Thereafter, her parents decided to donate her organs drawing praise from the State Health Department for the bold decision.

The incident took place in Shrinipasapura of Kolar district where Chaitra, the bride while standing with the groom posing for photographs and greeting guests during the reception, suddenly fell unconscious on stage. She was soon taken to the Bengaluru NIMHANS hospital where the doctor declared her 'brain dead. While the incident sent the families into utter shock, her parents rose to the occasion and decided to donate her organs.

The parents' move was appreciated by the Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar, who took to Twitter to appreciate the parent's courage and composure in the face of adversity. "It was a big day for the 26-year Chaitra but destiny had other plans. She collapsed during her wedding reception at Srinivasapura in the Kolar district. She was later declared as brain dead at NIMHANS. Despite the heartbreaking tragedy, her parents have decided to donate her organs", Sudhakar tweeted.

