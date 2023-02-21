Bengaluru: A young woman of Pakistani origin, who was staying "illegally" in Bengaluru and arrested a month ago, was deported to Pakistan, police said on Tuesday. According to the police spokesman, the woman identified as Ikra Jeevani was handed over to the Pakistan authorities at the Wagah Attari border in Punjab. Ikra Jeevani, who was residing with her lover Mulayam Singh from Uttar Pradesh in the city's Bellandur police station area, was taken into custody by the police last month.

Ikra had come to Bengaluru with Mulayam Singh from Uttar Pradesh on January 19. After her arrest by the police on January 23, she was handed over to the Regional Registration Office of Foreigners. Iqra was proved to be a Pakistani citizen and the Bellandur police handed her over to the diplomatic officials of Pakistan at the Wagah-Attari border on Sunday with the help of the External Affairs Department.

Mulayam Singh has been sent to jail under the Foreign Act under the accusation of endangering the security of the country. Uttar Pradesh-born Mulayam Singh, who was a security guard in a private company in Bengaluru, met Pakistan-born Ikra while playing the Ludo game online. The introduction turned into love and both of them decided to get married.

Realising that Ikra could not come directly to India, Mulayam Singh received Ikra from Karachi and both flew to Dubai and from Dubai to Kathmandu in Nepal. The two got married in Nepal. Later, they entered India through Bihar and came to Patna last September, police said. Later, the couple came to Bengaluru by train and settled in Bellandur where they were detained last month.