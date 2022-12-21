Shimoga(Karnataka): Noted Gamaka singer and Padma Shri awardee Hosahalli R Keshavmurthy passed away at his home in Hosahalli in Shimoga taluk on Wednesday. He was 89 and passed away due to age-related health issues.

In January 2022, Keshavmurthy was conferred with Padma Shri, the country’s fourth highest civilian award, in the field of arts for his contributions to preserving Kavya Vachana, a storytelling in the form of art in Karnataka.

Keshavamurthy had taught more than 1000 students without taking a single penny and was always eager to teach and give live performances on the stage. Former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa mourned his death. The final rites will be held at Hosahalli on Thursday.