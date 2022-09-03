Bengaluru : Noted journalist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee P Sainath has said he is returning the Basavashree award, which was conferred on him by the Murugha Mutt in 2017. In a series of tweets, Sainath made his decision public after the chief pontiff of the Murugha Math, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, was arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of school girls.

"In solidarity with the? survivors and with the cause of justice in this case, I hereby return the Basavashree award (and the Rs 5 lakh prize money that came with it by cheque) conferred on me by the Math in 2017," Sainath said in one of the tweets.

"I am most disturbed to learn from media reports of the appalling developments involving the pontiff of the Shri Murughamath in Chitradurga, Shri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. He now faces a case and charges under the POCSO and SC/ST act for alleged sexual abuse of children, specifically high school girls. No words are strong enough to condemn any such offences against children," said P Sainath.

He also appreciated the efforts of Mysuru-based NGO 'OdaNadi' to bring the incidents to light and their decades-long fight against social evils. He also appealed to the Karnataka government to pursue the investigation into the scandal vigorously. The pontiff has been remanded in police custody till September 5 in connection with the case.