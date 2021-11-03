Dharwad (Karnataka): A team of veterinarians removed over 72 kilogrammes of plastic waste from the stomach of a stray cow in Karnataka's Dharwad. However, the efforts of the doctors went in vain as the cow could not be saved.

The doctors operated on the bovine to remove the plastic, which was ingested over a period of two years, probably, while foraging for food.

The incident came to light after the locals spotted the cow facing difficulties in walking. They informed the local veterinarians, who performed the surgery and removed the plastic from the cow's stomach.

Animal lovers in the state have raised concern, as they think several other cows must be facing the same difficulties.

