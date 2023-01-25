Hassan (Karnataka): The newly constructed sculptures of Mahatma Gandhi and others on M.G Road in Karnataka's Hassan, scheduled to be inaugurated on Republic Day, have been cancelled by the district administration after it's design was severely criticised by artists following it's poor resemblance with Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

The artists pointed out that these sculptures with poor design and substandard finishing should not be on display in Hassan, known worldwide for the wonderful works of sculptors at Belur, Halebidu and Shravanabelgola.

Following the outrage, Hassan district administration and the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has decided to cancel the inauguration of sculptures in Gandhi Bhavan, scheduled for January 26.

''A criminal case should be registered against the artist and contractor concerned who making such a deformed statue of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. It is not right to make the statue of a national leader like this and the payment for the work should be withheld. Did the district administration not pay attention to this? Crores of rupees are being wasted due to such work. A skilled artist should be consulted while constructing a statue of such a national leader'' social worker, R Mari Joseph demanded.

Speaking to reporters Hassan District Collector, MS Archana has announced that the inauguration program has been cancelled because of issues with the sculpture's design. "It will be fixed and the inauguration will be done later," he added. The Collector has instructed the concerned authorities to repair the statues by with the help of skilled artisans immediately.