Mangaluru (Karnataka): The police here on Wednesday said they have arrested one more person in connection with the murder of Mohammed Fazil on July 28. The accused was identified as Harshith (28), a resident of Bantwal, police sources said. The assailants, who came by a car, attacked Fazil to allegedly avenge the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar at Bellare on July 26.

Seven arrests have been made in the case so far. Harshith allegedly sheltered the assailants after they attacked Fazil by taking them in a car to his house. Police said they have seized the car used for transporting the assailants. Fazil, a resident of Mangalapete in Surathkal, was attacked on the night of July 28 when he was standing outside a shop in Surathkal town. He died in a hospital later.