Bengaluru: An NRI woman suffering from depression allegedly died by suicide in East Highland Apartments under Talaghattapur police station area in Bengaluru on Sunday, police said. Police identified the deceased as Charisma Singh (40). It is said the deceased was living in Canada with her family for the past 15 years.

She was suffering from depression for the past few days and had come, along with her husband Karan to India for treatment only a few days ago. The couple was staying in a private apartment in East Bengaluru. Police said Charisma died by suicide on Sunday by jumping off the 19th floor of a residential building in Bengaluru city as she was suffering from depression, said police. It is said that Charishma, who was suffering from depression, had attempted suicide earlier also. A team of Talaghattapur police visited the spot and sent the body to Kim's Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.