Bengaluru: The West Division Kamakshipalya of Karnataka Police on Saturday officials arrested a criminal who is allegedly involved in 80 cases of burglary and theft and had been evading arrest in several cases. Reportedly, the accused, Karthik Kumar, has been arrested for the 17th time.

He has earned the nickname of ‘Escape Karthik’ in police circles because he managed to escape police custody twice once in 2008 and in 2010. The police also recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 11.43 lakhs from him.

A senior police officer said that Kumar had first committed the crime at the age of 16 in 2005. As a repeated offender, Karthik used to come out on bail and again commit offences, adding that in 2008 Kumar managed to escape from Parappana Agrahara Central Prisons in a food van. He was caught after 45 days. He again escaped from police custody in 2010.

According to police, Kumar was good at running, jumping, and climbing and that helped him commit crimes swiftly.

READ: Bengaluru cop held for grooming minors as bike thieves, 53 bikes worth Rs 77 lakh seized