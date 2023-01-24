Bengalore: Cardinal Louis Antonio Talgal, who came to Bengaluru from the Vatican, along with Archbishop Peter Machado of Bengaluru, visited the central mosque in the city and closely observed the prayers in the mosque. On the occasion, Luis Antonio Cardinal Talgal and Archbishop Machado gave a message that "there is no winner in war and hatred, but everyone suffers, so people of all religions should work together to establish peace." Secretary of Juma Masjid Trust Board Usman Sharif said, "Everyone should unite and fight against sectarian forces so that peace can be established in the country."

According to the Archdiocese of Bengaluru, Luis Antonio Cardinal Talgal, Pro-Prefect and Dicastery for Evangelization of the Vatican, arrived in Bengaluru to participate in the 34th Plenary Session of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India, which commenced on Tuesday at St John’s National Institute of Medical Sciences, Bengaluru.

It may be recalled that Cardinal Talgal, along with the Archbishop of Bengaluru, visited the Qadria Masjid, Millers Road managed by Juma Masjid Trust Board to promote inter-faith dialogue and met the organisation's secretary Usman Sharif and other community members. The scholars, cardinals and archbishops, who were present on the occasion, prayed for inter-religious harmony, unity and fellowship. At the 34th Plenary Session of the Conference of Catholic Bishop's conference Pope Francis’ message was read by CCBI Vice-President Archbishop George Anthonysamy, CCBI General Secretary Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto of Delhi presented the annual report at the gathering.