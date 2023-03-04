Bengaluru(Karnataka): Amid Congress offensive against the Karnataka BJP over the arrest of MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Madal by the Karnataka Lokayukta in a bribery case, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said the state's BJP government will not protect the accused party MLA and his son.

Yediyurappa said that there is “no question of interfering with the probe conducted by Lokayukta” in the case. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already issued a statement in this regard. "No one is trying to interfere with the probe. The Chief Minister has stated that the required action will be initiated under the legal framework.

Also read: Congress asks Bommai to quit, want tainted BJP MLA arrested; leaders prevented from rallying to CM's residence; detained

"I will not speak about it any further," he said. MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Madal was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakhs as bribe in lieu of allotment of work for supply of raw material for the manufacturing of Mysore Sandal soaps. Virupakshappa has been made the prime accused in the case while Prashanth Madal, who is the chief accountant at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), has been sent to 14-days judicial custody.

Virupakshappa, the Chairman of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), has resigned from the post and denied any involvement in the case. Prashanth was arrested inside the premises of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress on Saturday staged a protest demanding resignation of CM Bommai. Later, Congress leaders were detained by the police on the way to the CM's residence.