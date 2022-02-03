Bengaluru: As the row over hijab vs saffron shawls continue to create a stir in Karnataka, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that both saffron shawls and hijabs are not allowed in schools. He says, "school is not for religious observance & children should not come to school to practice their religions".

Even before the dust settled on the controversy surrounding the hijab (headscarf) in Karnataka's Udupi, on Tuesday, students from government-run Sir MV Arts and Commerce College arrived at the institution wearing saffron shawls, demanding that the college administration ban hijab.

Talking about the issue, Araga Jnanendra said, "There are temples, churches, mosques for prayers & religious worship. We are free to do anything there. Students must learn the culture that we are all children of Bharat Mata (Mother of India). What happens if the students won't get the sacrament of 'unity of the country' at schools. One should think on it".

He said that he has directed police officials to keep watch on 'some organizations' that are looking for trouble. Home Minister of Karnataka added, "We have directed police to keep an eye on some organizations those who create unnecessary bustle. The education minister made it clear that a Hijab or green shawl of saffron shawl should not be worn within the school premises. So, the administrative board of respective schools should follow this."

