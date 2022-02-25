Bengaluru (Karnataka): Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at least eight MBBS students (studying at Kharkiv International Medical University) hailing from Karnataka's Haveri district have said they are without food and water. A video message uploaded by one of the students mentions that they neither have food nor water, and that the Indian embassy is also not responding to their calls.

"We are in Ukraine's Kharkiv city. We are not getting essential commodities. Not even food and water. 100-200 people from Karnataka are there here. 2-3 times I heard a bombarding sound. The Indian embassy is not responded to the phone call or messages", he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that more than 10 students from Karnataka are stranded in Ukraine and the Indian government is trying all possible measures to help them.

"As many as 100 Indian citizens, students are stranded in Ukraine due to war. They got stranded while going to the airport. The flights have been suspended after the war broke out. Right now they are in two buses and we have learnt that there are more than 10 students from Karnataka among them. We are getting information on their whereabouts," he said.

He also said that they are in touch with the Indian Embassy and the Chief Secretary is in touch with the foreign affairs secretary. "The Embassy has been contacted and it has been learnt that priority is given to their safety. We are doing everything for their safety and we are in touch with the central government also," Bommai said further.

"I have been trying to get in touch with the Minister for Foreign Affairs. He is attending a meeting and as soon as possible, I will be speaking to him on the issue," he stated.

Though many returned to India from Ukraine last week, some students wanted to leave the country at their convenience.

"Today, they had almost reached the airport and then it (war) happened. We are in touch with the Indian embassy and they are in turn in touch with the students and working out measures to keep them safe. They have informed students about safety measures," Bommai explained.