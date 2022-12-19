Gadag (Karnataka): In a horrifying incident, a nine-year-old boy died after allegedly being beaten by a guest faculty with a shovel in a government school in Karnataka's Gadag on Monday. The incident of child abuse was taken place on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Bharat Barakeri, a Class IV student of Government Model Primary School. The accused teacher has been identified as Muttu Hadali.

According to sources, the accused assaulted Bharat with a shovel when he was talking to his friends. The boy then ran to his mother Geetha, also a teacher in the school. When Geetha tried to save her son, the accused attacked her too. The seriously injured, bleeding boy was shifted to the KIMS hospital of Hubballi where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accused teacher disappeared after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. The accused had also assaulted the deceased's mother, Geetha Barakeri for questioning him, police said. Naragund police registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused teacher. The trigger for his anger is yet to be ascertained. An investigation is underway.