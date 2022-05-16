Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have arrested a Nigerian, who was wandering in a semi-undressed state, police said on Monday. The arrested person has been identified as a 33-year-old James, a resident of Hennur Cross in Bengaluru. Sampigehalli police have arrested him and taken up further investigation.

According to police, the accused was found wandering near Shivaram Karanth Layout Park in an almost undressed state causing embarrassment to women, children, and people. Irked by the behavior of the foreign national, the local people called the police. When Sampigehalli police arrived on the spot and inquired about him, he assaulted the policemen.

The police later took him into custody and admitted him to a hospital since he had injuries to his body. The police constable, Srinivasmurthy lodged a complaint against him. The police stated that the accused seemed to be having mental issues and was not cooperating with the investigation.

IANS

Read: Bengaluru acid attack accused tried to escape, was shot in the leg by police