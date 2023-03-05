Bengaluru (Karnataka) : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the prime accused in the murder of Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru on Saturday night. NIA sources said that Taufil, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was busted from a house which was his hide-out in Dasarahalli under Amritahalli police station in Bengaluru.

A team comprising more than 10 officers launched the operation late last night. The team had got a tip-off that the accused was hiding in a house in Bengaluru. The NIA team first ascertained that Taufil was inside the house. Later, two officers entered the house in the guise of plumbers. The accused, who was at home at that time, tried to attack the NIA officers but the team was quick to act and the accused was arrested, an NIA official said.

Taufil, who was living as a tenant in the house of Nanjundappa in Dasarahallin in the Maruti Layout of Amrithalli for the last five to six months, was staying there alone. A preliminary investigation by the NIA revealed that he was living on the first floor of the three-storied building. A few months ago, the NIA announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone who gave information about the Madikeri-based accused Taufil.

Read also: Protests erupt after BJP youth leader hacked to death in Karnataka

The NIA officers are conducting further investigation in this connection. Nettaru was attacked with a sharp weapon on July 26 last year in Bellare village. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later on, succumbed to his injuries. Initially, the Karnataka Police had lodged the case but the Union Ministry of Home Affairs intervened and transferred it to the NIA.