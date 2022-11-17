NHAI asks Mysore city corporation to remove dome shaped bus stop
Published on: 9 hours ago
New Delhi : The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a notice to Mysore City Corporation on Thursday. In which NHAI has asked the corporation for the removal of controversial dome shaped bus stop in Mysuru, Karnataka. With this notice they have also given one week deadline to them for the removal of the structure.
