Mandya, (Karnataka): A national-level cycle polo player belonging to Puducherry died by drowning when he went to swim in a local canal near Akkihebbalu village in Karnataka's Mandya district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Alharsh (17). The Pondicherry player went to Mandya as part of a team which was there to participate in the national cycle polo championship being organised by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

The exact cause of the death was yet to be ascertained. According to the police, the victim drowned when he had gone for a swim in a canal. The police and fire brigade personnel have arrived at the spot and fished out the body of the youth from the waters. A case has been lodged and the investigation is on. (with agency inputs)