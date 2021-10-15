Mysore (Karnataka): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the world famous 'Jamboo Savari' by offering puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside the golden howdah mounted on elephant Abhimanyu at Mysore palace. The celebration will start at 4.36pm after traditional Nandi Dhwaja pooja.

Separately, the titular king of Mysore, Yaduveer Wadiyar on Friday performed the Nandi Dhwaja puja on the occasion of Vijayadashami, the last day of Sharan Navaratri. During which the idol of Goddess Chamundi was transferred from mirror tank to Chamundi tank, Pattada Katti (sword) was also sent to the Bhuvaneshwari temple. Later, special puja would be held at the Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple from 4.36pm to 4.46pm.

CM Bommai and Yaduvir will also pay their respects to Goddess Chamundeshwari Devi, who will be crowned in the golden Ambari from 5pm to 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, during the 10-day Mysore Dasara, the main attraction remains the world-famous Jambusavari. Colourful drawings are drawn on the elephants who participate in the savari. Various local artists including Nagalingappa Badigeri, Narayana Badigeri, Arun Badigeri, Madhu and Ravi have been drawing traditional art on the body of the Elephants since 2004.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Badigeri said, "The art is drawn according to the body size of the elephants. Gandaberunda in the middle of the face, Nama for the forehead, Shankha and chakra to the ear, Flower vine to the trunk, and different art on legs, tail, near tusks."

After the bath, the body is left completely to dry. The white dots painted on the elephant are then covered with black colour. Those spots are most likely drawn on the trunk and ear area. Colours and arts are used to draw as they fit the size of each elephant. A special 'brush' made of bamboo is used to paint.

The elephant bearing Ambari is decorated by five artists. This requires a minimum of 3 to 4 hours. The elephant is taken into confidence and the art is drawn.

The main attraction of this procession is the idol of the Goddess Chamundeshwari, which is placed on a Golden Howdah or Ambari (which is around 750 kilograms of gold) on the top of a decorated elephant. This idol is worshipped by the royal couple and other invitees before it is taken around in the procession.

This year elephant Abhimanyu is going to carry the ambari. Elephant Kaveri and elephant Chaitra will accompany Abhimanyu. The other 3 elephants (a total of six elephants) also will participate in the procession.

This year due to Covid-19 restrictions, locals did not witness the rituals and the cultural programmes organised at the palace. As per the guidelines, only 500 people can participate in Jambu Savari.