Bengaluru (Karnataka): Several Muslim organisations in Karnataka have called for a state bandh on Thursday in protest over the High Court's verdict on Hijab.

Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi of Ameer-E-Shariat Karnataka has called for a bandh. In a video message, Rashadi said, “I request all the Muslims to listen to the order read out here attentively and implement it strictly. Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, tomorrow on March 17 there will be a complete Bandh across Karnataka State for the entire day."

He appealed to every section of the Muslim community to participate in the bandh. “Make it successful and convey to the rulers that it is possible to get education while adhering to the religious practices. We also request every Justice loving people and the Millat-e-Islamia to follow bandh,” Rashadi said.

The Maulana also asked the youngsters to maintain peace during Bandh. “Youths are requested that they should not impose bandh by closing shops forcibly, indulge in sloganeering or processions. This bandh will be completely peaceful, silent and aimed at only expressing our anger,” the religious leader said.

Shariat is the head of all Muslim organisations in the state that has expressed dissent about the court's decision.

Popular front of India (PFI), Students democratic front of India (SDPI), and progressive organisations like Campus Front of India (CFI) have also expressed their complete support to the bandh.

Holding that hijab was not part of the "essential religious practice" in the Islamic faith, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the state government's ban on wearing the headscarf in educational institutions that had triggered protests by Muslim girl students and also resulted in a tense hijab saffron scarf row.

READ: Hijab verdict: Udupi's six petitioners, Muslim girls in Shivamogga skip classes, exams