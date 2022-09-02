Chitradurga (Karnataka) : Murugha Mutt sexual assault case second accused Rashmi who has been working as a hostel warden has been arrested on Thursday night. Police said the arrested along with a few others had reportedly abetted the sexual abuse of minors in the Mutt. Chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru had already been arrested in connection with the incident.

Chitradurga SP Parashuraman on Friday said Rashmi was arrested on Thursday night and was being interrogated for her role in the incident, ANI reported. Based on the statement from the victims, the warden and three others were accused of abetment to the sexual abuse. The students had alleged that they were sexually abused when the warden sent them to give fruits to the seer.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government doesn't have to answer any allegations (relating to the delay in arresting seer), reported ANI. "I've already said everything will be done according to the law, it’s not appropriate to speak now. We've given free hand to police & they're doing their job,"Bommai said.

Earlier, the Pontiff was taken into custody by the police following an interrogation, sources said soon after the arrest on Thursday, adding that due procedures were followed later in the night. The pontiff of one of the most prominent and influential Lingayat seminaries in the state was then questioned at an undisclosed location by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, the investigation officer in the case.

He was later taken to the district hospital for a medical checkup, and subsequently, produced before the first additional district and sessions judge at her residence. The judge remanded the seer to 14 days' judicial custody, following which he was sent to the district prison, Chitradurga Superintendent Of Police Parasuram said.