Bengaluru: The accused has been arrested for the double murder and burglary at a house in Koramangala on December 17. The accused was arrested after returning to the spot for collecting liquor, which he forgot there. The accused has been identified as Jagadish. He was earlier worked as a driver in the house of Gopal Reddy, the owner of the house that was burgled. Domestic help Kariappa's body was found in the house and the security guard's body was found on the back porch of the house. The police arrested the accused with the help of CCTV installed near the house.

On December 17, Gopal Reddy, along with his family, had gone to Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh to attend a relative's wedding. The accused broke into the house and killed the domestic help of the house Kariappa and a security guard Dil Bahadur, as there was no one else in the house apart from the two workers.

The accused confessed during the interrogation that he killed the workers before fleeing with Rs 5 lakhs and 100 grams of gold jewellery. According to police, after committing the crime, he fled to Tumakuru. When he realised that he ran out of liquor, he returned to the murder spot for collecting liquor where the Koramangala police arrested the accused by tracing his mobile network.