Karwar: BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Uttarakhand, Ananthakumara Hegde on Monday wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai Basavaraj, demanding a probe against Mandya student Bibi Muskan for her alleged connections with terror organisations. Muskan was hailed by the head of the Al Qaeda, Ayman Al Zawahiri in a purported video that went viral on social media recently.

The video of a Bibi Muskan shouting 'Allah Hoo Akbar' was broadcast on major news channels around the world when students of Mandya's PES college were protesting against the Hijab ban about a month ago. The student was presented with words of praise and prizes from several Muslim organizations. Meanwhile, a video in which, the head of the banned Muslim terrorist organization Al-Qaeda is seen hailing Muskan started doing the rounds on social media.

The protest against the Hijab ban in Karnataka started at the end of December 2021 and went on till March. It witnessed protests from various students organizations. Colleges and schools were closed, and Section 144 was imposed in districts including the capital Bengaluru. The High Court upheld the Government Order which imposed the Hijab ban in educational institutions. The case is yet to be heard by the Supreme Court. Responding to Ananthkumara Hegde's letter, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "I will check with AnantKumara Hegde and find out what information is available with him. Based on that, due course of action will be taken."

