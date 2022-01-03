Ramanagara (Karnataka): Congress MP DK Suresh and State Minister Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan entered into an altercation in presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai, today. The altercation took place on the stage after the Dr.B.R.Ambedkar and Kempegowda statue was unveiled in the District administration office premises of Ramanagara.

Minister Ashwaththa Narayan while addressing the gathering on stage said that no one apart from the BJP government has worked for the development of Ramanagara.

Congress, BJP leaders indulge in war of words before CM in Karnataka

Meanwhile, DK Suresh came angrily on stage towards mike.

A verbal altercation broke out between DK Suresh and Ashwaththa Narayana over the development of Ramanagara. The police and other leaders came on stage amidst the commotion.

MLC Ravi gave his support to DK Suresh. CM intervened and calm down the commotion and said, "I am here to work for development. Please don't quarrel."

